Metro Line No.1 on the home straight

Japanese experts and local workers doing warm-up exercises before beginning to work After the warm-up, workers got to work with elan Solid foundations are crucial for a successful infrastructure project Extremely heavy loads were pulled up by tower hoists Employees need to wear safety gear at all times To ensure employees’ safety, collaboration between workers is absolutely necessary According to Duong Huu Hoa, director of Metro Line No.1, contract package 1a is 90 per cent complete Workers at the Metro tunnel connecting the B2 floor of the city’s theatre and Ba Son station Contract package 1b is currently 71 per cent complete, while the goal for 2019 is 88 per cent This year, construction is scheduled to complete 81 per cent of Ben Thanh Station and the tunnel under Le Loi Street Started in 2012, Metro Line No.1 is nearly 20km long and connects District 1, District 2, District 9, Binh Thanh district, Thu Duc district, and the southern province of Binh Duong’s Di An town By Le Toan – Viet Dung

