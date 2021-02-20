McDonald’s hit with sexual harassment complaint at OECD

Delivery riders queue outside a McDonald’s in London; the company is facing a sexual harassment complaint filed at the OECD by an international coalition of labor unions AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS The complaint, filed at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s offices in the Netherlands, was the first of its kind to target a multinational company, its authors said. “McDonald’s workers have sounded the alarm about sexual harassment and gender-based violence for years, but a company with a culture rotten from the top has failed to take meaningful action to address the problem,” Sue Longley, general secretary of the International Union of Foodworkers, said in a statement. “Because McDonald’s has neglected to act to create a safe workplace, the Dutch government should make use of this complaint to empower workers to effectively address the rampant harassment they face under the Golden Arches,” she said. The complaint also targets two investment banks, APG Asset Management of the Netherlands and Norges Bank of Norway, which together have holdings worth US$1.7 billion in the food giant. The complainants noted that the OECD’s own guidelines “require due diligence by institutional shareholders in companies to ensure responsible business conduct.” The unions said it was the… Read full this story

