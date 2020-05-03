Marksman Vinh to skip SEA Games and aim for Olympics

Hoàng Xuân Vinh competes at the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia last year. Vinh will not join the 31st edition in Việt Nam in 2021. Photo news.vienvong.com Shooting HÀ NỘI – Olympic champion shooter Hoàng Xuân Vinh has announced he will not compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be held in Việt Nam next year. Vice President of the Việt Nam Shooting Federation (VFS) Nguyễn Thị Nhung confirmed the news. “Vinh is an experienced athlete who has participated in many Games. But if he continues joining the regional tournament, there will be no chance for the young ones,” said Nhung who is the head coach of the national team. “We thought a lot before making the decision.” According to Nhung, Vinh’s teammate Trần Quốc Cường, 45, may also withdraw from the Games which will be held in Hà Nội and surrounding cities and provinces. Vinh specialises in the men’s 10m air pistol events which he won a gold and a silver, respectively, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. 2016 Olympian Cường who placed fourth at the 2010 World Championship also competes in men’s 10m air pistol and 50m pistol. Both men, who finished intensive training camps in South… Read full this story

