Stock Market Market rises for third straight session The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 20, 2020,18:13 (GMT+7) Market rises for third straight sessionThe Saigon Times An investor follows stock information. The VN-Index advanced for the third consecutive session on May 20 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Domestic stocks rose for the third consecutive session today, May 20, although the gain narrowed down due to selling pressure on some large cap stocks. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange passed the strong resistance level of 850 points, gaining 6.99 points, or 0.83%, against the previous day to close at 852.91. Market trade tumbled with volume and value shedding 31% and 44.9% at 265.7 million shares worth VND4.4 trillion. Gas group GAS and lender TCB were the top laggards on the HCMC market but they narrowed losses to less than 1% in afternoon trade. In contrast, property group VHM jumped 5.3% at VND77,100 on matching volume of 4.3 million shares and retailer VRE climbed 6.6% to the intraday high of VND26,550 with 6.8 million shares exchanged. Among steel firms, HPG fell 1.1% at VND26,450 after rising strongly in previous sessions. It reported matching volume of nearly 11.6 million shares. Saigon-Hanoi Securities said in a report the VN-Index… Read full this story

Market rises for third straight session have 282 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.