Stock Market Market rises for third straight session The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 20, 2020,18:13 (GMT+7) Market rises for third straight sessionThe Saigon Times An investor follows stock information. The VN-Index advanced for the third consecutive session on May 20 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Domestic stocks rose for the third consecutive session today, May 20, although the gain narrowed down due to selling pressure on some large cap stocks. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange passed the strong resistance level of 850 points, gaining 6.99 points, or 0.83%, against the previous day to close at 852.91. Market trade tumbled with volume and value shedding 31% and 44.9% at 265.7 million shares worth VND4.4 trillion. Gas group GAS and lender TCB were the top laggards on the HCMC market but they narrowed losses to less than 1% in afternoon trade. In contrast, property group VHM jumped 5.3% at VND77,100 on matching volume of 4.3 million shares and retailer VRE climbed 6.6% to the intraday high of VND26,550 with 6.8 million shares exchanged. Among steel firms, HPG fell 1.1% at VND26,450 after rising strongly in previous sessions. It reported matching volume of nearly 11.6 million shares. Saigon-Hanoi Securities said in a report the VN-Index… Read full this story
- Dow rises more than 150 points to retake 26,000
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- S&P, Nasdaq Pacing for Best Quarter in Seven Years
- Herman Miller Inc (MLHR) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- John McCain's American Story: As seen by Arizona journalists who know him best
- Salinas residents welcome New Year with new and old traditions
- Opinion: From hot stove to death march, baseball is screwing itself one cold winter at a time
- RetroIndy: Little America and Wonderland kiddie park
Market rises for third straight session have 282 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.