Market deep in the red as hundreds of stocks plunge

The Saigon Times

Friday, May 15, 2020,18:20 (GMT+7)

HCMC – Strong selling pressure sent hundreds of stocks on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange, including many bluechips, tumbling today, May 15.

The benchmark VN-Index lost 5.37 points, or 0.65%, to close at 827.03 points, seeing decliners outnumber advancers by 248 to 100.

There were nearly 302 million shares worth some VND5.25 trillion changing hands, dipping 11.5% in volume and 30.35% in value from the previous session.

Some 20 bluechips declined. Lender BID slid 2.8% to VND38,600 per share, while insurer BVH dropped 2.9% to VND48,250 per share and lender CTG fell 2.1% to VND20,900 per share.

Petroleum group PLX, consumer goods producer MSN, and dairy firm VNM also ended the day down 2.4%, 2.8%, and 1.9%, respectively.

Only six stocks in the VN30 basket advanced, including housing developer VHM, property firm VIC, sugar company SBT, lender VPB, retailer VRE, and lender EIB.

Steel maker HSG led the southern market by liquidity with over 12.57 million…

