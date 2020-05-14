Other News Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic By Lan Nhi Thursday, May 14, 2020,18:43 (GMT+7) Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemicBy Lan Nhi A cargo transport ship, owned by Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines), docks at a local port. The novel coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc on Vietnam’s maritime transport industry – PHOTO: VINALINES HANOI – Maritime transport firms in Vietnam are feeling the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic as a large number of their ships are idle due to the falling demand for cargo transport. In the first quarter of this year, State-owned Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) reported a decline of some VND626 billion (US$27 million) in its consolidated revenue and a consolidated loss of some VND113 billion (US$4.8 million). If the pandemic lasts until the end of this year, its holding firm will suffer a drop of roughly VND300 billion in revenue compared with the first quarter and see an end-year loss of some VND76 billion. Vietnam Ocean Shipping JSC (Vosco), a member of Vinalines, is also struggling. The firm reported losses of VND86.4 billion (US$3.7 million) and saw its revenue drop by some VND80 billion (US$3.4 million) compared with the same three months… Read full this story

