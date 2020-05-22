Tourism Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale By Dao Loan Friday, May 22, 2020,12:14 (GMT+7) Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale By Dao Loan Chefs prepare food at a live-cooking station at a hotel in HCMC – PHOTO: MINH TUAN HCMC – Many hotel owners in HCMC are putting their properties on sale due to the tourism decline inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic but at very high prices. HCMC is the largest tourism hub in Vietnam, accounting for more than half of the country’s international tourist arrivals. However, its tourism sector has been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Data from the HCMC Department of Statistics showed that the city’s revenue from accommodation services fell by 88.2% and revenue from travel services dropped to zero in April. Revenue from catering services also dipped by 88.2% compared with the same period last year. In the first four months of 2020, revenue from accommodation and catering services was just over VND1.3 trillion, dropping from nearly VND9.14 trillion in the same period last year. While some other tourist destinations in the country are receiving an increasing number of tourists thanks to local demand, the tourism industry of HCMC has seen no… Read full this story

Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale have 314 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.