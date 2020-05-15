Nation Man returning from Dubai positive for Covid-19 The Saigon Times Friday, May 15, 2020,21:38 (GMT+7) Man returning from Dubai positive for Covid-19The Saigon Times Medical workers at a Covid-19 testing center in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam reported one new Covid-19 patient today, May 15, a 28-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, taking the country’s tally to 313. According to the national steering committee for Covid-19 prevention and control, the patient, who resides in Yen Thanh District, Nghe An Province, came back to Vietnam on flight VN0088 on May 3. He was transported to Bac Lieu Province for quarantine right after arriving at Can Tho Airport. His sample was sent to the Center for Diseases Control of Bac Lieu Province for Covid-19 test on May 13, and returned positive. The patient is being treated at Bac Lieu Province General Hospital. The country has reported no new Covid-19 cases in the community for 29 consecutive days. Among 313 confirmed cases up to now, 260 people have recovered and been discharged from the hospital. Three out of the 53 active cases have tested negative for Covid-19 once and 10 others have tested negative twice. Share with your friends: … Read full this story

