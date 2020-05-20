Making preparations for fresh free trade climate, illustration photo According to the National Assembly Office, the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA), which will take place from May 20 to June 19, is expected to see debate and adoption of 10 draft laws and seven draft resolutions (see box) including three draft resolutions on passing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, and Convention No.105 on Abolition of Forced Labour of the International Labour Organization (ILO). In late May at the NA Standing Committee’s 44th session, the committee agreed that Vietnam’s entry into Convention 105 is “essential and significant in political, socio-economic, and legal aspects as the country beefs up its international integration and national industrialisation and modernisation”. Created in 1957, Convention 105, one of the eight fundamental ILO conventions, prohibits the use of any form of forced or compulsory labour as a means of political coercion or education, punishment for the expression of political or ideological views, workforce mobilisation, labour discipline, punishment for participation in strikes, or discrimination. In Vietnam’s legal system, forced labour is entirely prohibited in all forms and punishment of all violations has been clearly prescribed in the Constitution, the… Read full this story

