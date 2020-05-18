BizInfo Macadamia: The only crop in Vietnam exclusively supported by a bank and an association Monday, May 18, 2020,07:22 (GMT+7) Macadamia: The only crop in Vietnam exclusively supported by a bank and an association Macadamia is an evergreen genus indigenous to Australia and has been grown in Vietnam for over 20 years. Macadamia is easy to grow and tolerates tropical weather. Macadamia nuts are of high value and their shells can be used to produce fertilizer and fuel. Macadamia flowers and fruits. Nutrients and health benefits Some 90% of macadamia nuts are used as food thanks to its high amount of vitamin A, Omega 3, Omega 6 and many other nutrients that are good for health. Macadamia nuts are a rich source of antioxidants, helping users with weight loss and heart-related diseases. With delicate aroma, macadamia flowers strongly attract bees. Diverse products Macadamia nuts have a subtle, buttery flavor, and velvety-soft crunch. They can be processed into various products with high value such as food, cooking oil, cosmetics, and dietary supplements. Large market According to the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council, the global demand for macadamia nuts will remain high in the next five to six years. Until 2030, macadamia nut production can… Read full this story
- Stronger ASEAN ties to support banking stocks
- PH-Vietnam launches first ‘friendship association’
- Joining China-led bank will benefit PH
- ‘US govt subsidizes crops linked to obesity’
- The man behind the ‘doomsday’ vault that stores every known crop on the planet explains how it came to be
- The ‘doomsday’ vault that stores every known crop on the planet just got a delivery of nearly 50,000 seeds
- 51 bankers, businessmen on trial in Vietnam for fraud
- Vietnam devalues dong to boost growth
- Vietnam cuts refinancing rate to increase lending
- Land Bank opens new lending facilities
Macadamia: The only crop in Vietnam exclusively supported by a bank and an association have 286 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.