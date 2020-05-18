BizInfo Macadamia: The only crop in Vietnam exclusively supported by a bank and an association Monday, May 18, 2020,07:22 (GMT+7) Macadamia: The only crop in Vietnam exclusively supported by a bank and an association Macadamia is an evergreen genus indigenous to Australia and has been grown in Vietnam for over 20 years. Macadamia is easy to grow and tolerates tropical weather. Macadamia nuts are of high value and their shells can be used to produce fertilizer and fuel. Macadamia flowers and fruits. Nutrients and health benefits Some 90% of macadamia nuts are used as food thanks to its high amount of vitamin A, Omega 3, Omega 6 and many other nutrients that are good for health. Macadamia nuts are a rich source of antioxidants, helping users with weight loss and heart-related diseases. With delicate aroma, macadamia flowers strongly attract bees. Diverse products Macadamia nuts have a subtle, buttery flavor, and velvety-soft crunch. They can be processed into various products with high value such as food, cooking oil, cosmetics, and dietary supplements. Large market According to the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council, the global demand for macadamia nuts will remain high in the next five to six years. Until 2030, macadamia nut production can… Read full this story

