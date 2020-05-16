Community Luu Ngoc Hung stable meet with Saigon FC players The Saigon Times Saturday, May 16, 2020,13:48 (GMT+7) Luu Ngoc Hung stable meet with Saigon FC playersThe Saigon Times 10 Saigon FC players hand over balls to 10 young players at Luu Ngoc Hung Football Center – PHOTOS: SAIGON FC HCMC – Saigon Football Club held an exchange meeting on May 14 with young players from the Luu Ngoc Hung Football Center. Among the participants at the meeting were ex-players of the Saigon Port Club, including Luu Ngoc Hung, who is now the stablemaster of the football center, along with foreign players. The meeting gave the young players the chance to learn football skills from Saigon FC players. Additionally, Saigon FC players and Saigon Port ex-players taught the young athletes from Luu Ngoc Hung Football Center how to professionally kick balls. Saigon FC players teach football skills to young players Share with your friends:

