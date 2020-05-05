No new cases recorded as British pilot remains criticalFrontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fightHow will global economy and Việt Nam move ahead amid COVID-19 challenges?Man who recovered from coronavirus dies of liver cirrhosisCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6pm on May 4 Police officers at a checkpoint in Hạ Lôi village, Mê Linh District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hạ Lôi Village in Mê Linh District, one of the main hotspots for COVID-19 in Hà Nội, ended its 28-day lockdown at midnight on May 6. Mê Linh District authorities announced the decision late Tuesday night, saying the village had not seen any new cases of the disease for the past 21 days after all the villagers test negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. On April 8, Mê Linh District People’s Committee locked down the village. Under the decision, more than 2,900 households with more than 10,800 people in the village were quarantined at home. Three out of the 13 COVID-19 patients from Hạ Lôi Village have recovered from the disease. During the lockdown, all residents who wished to go out had to obtain written approval while others were only allowed to leave their houses for essential purposes and travel within the village…. Read full this story

Lockdown in Hạ Lôi Village to be lifted at midnight, after 21 virus-free days have 306 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.