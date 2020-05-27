Local firms should have good knowledge about CE and FDA standards: seminar

Vietnamese face masks must have CE certificates to export to the EU market. Photo chinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI – Local businesses need to know clearly about the CE and FDA standards for exporting goods to the EU and US markets, according to experts at a seminar on CE and FDA standards held in Hà Nội on Tuesday. They should avoid the situation that they have sent finished goods to the EU and US markets to get CE and FDA certificates for exporting to those markets, the experts said. If their products could not receive CE and FDA certificates, they would have wasted resources, including capital. “Vietnamese businesses can take advantage of opportunities to boost exports to European and American markets, if they actively meet the requirements of these markets,” Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Import and Export Department, said at the seminar organised by the department and the Việt Nam Textile and Garment Association (Vitas). At the seminar, the experts answered local enterprises’ questions relating to the CE and FDA standards and suggested solutions on implementing those standards. The CE certificate requests export products to meet the requirements for safety, health and environmental protection while the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)… Read full this story
