Trade Local export sector sees growing momentum for recovery The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 5, 2020,12:14 (GMT+7) Local export sector sees growing momentum for recoveryThe Saigon Times Bags of rice for export are stored at a warehouse of Song Hau Food Company in Can Tho City. The country's import-export activities hold potential for further growth despite being heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam's export value recorded in the first four months of the year rose 4.7% against the year-ago figure to reach nearly US$83 billion, with trade surplus of an estimated US$3 billion, according to the General Statistics Office. These figures showed that the country's import-export activities hold potential for further growth despite being heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reported Nguoi Lao Dong newpaper. Some local exporters have reportedly received orders that will be filled after Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is brought under control in the country. The agricultural sector alone earned US$11.9 billion in export turnover during the four-month period, dipping 4.9% compared with the 2019 figure but posting a trade surplus of US$2.8 billion. Exports of local agro commodities maintained their growth momentum, including wood and wooden products, up 3.5%; coffee,…

