LNG market fired up despite obstacles, source: daidoanket.vn Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV), a Vietnam-focused project development and asset management company, plans to add another liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plant in the central province of Quang Nam. ECV has signed a memorandum of understanding with the southern province of Bac Lieu on the development of the project worth $4 billion, heating up the race for foreign investors. However, the road ahead for ECV’s gas-to-power plans is still bumpy. The huge off-shore project, expected to commence operations in late 2021, has not been identified in Vietnam’s energy master plan. Unlike similar projects, imported LNG may be used to fuel the future plant. According to ECV, it will give first priority to developing its LNG-fuelled power project in Quang Nam. The total capital investment numbers for the project are not available at the moment, but the total generation capacity could be as high as 3,200 megawatts (MW), and it is said that ECV is trying to add this project to the national energy master plan after receiving in-principle support from the Vietnamese government. “We will engage with global pools of capital to find strategic investment partners for this unique opportunity. Our innovative… Read full this story

LNG market fired up despite obstacles have 306 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.