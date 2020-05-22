Law on Vietnamese guest workers at NA agenda

Candidates are set to take Korean language exam – a criterion for them to be able to work in the South Korea. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn HÀ NỘI — Public non-business units run by provinces/cities People’s Committees may soon be able to send workers abroad as part of international treaties and international agreements. This is part of added regulations in the draft amended Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract that Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon. In Việt Nam, public non-business units provide goods and public services for society and other goods/services in education, health care, information, sports, agriculture, forestry and aquaculture, helping maintain normal operations of national economic sectors. The units operate mostly serve the public instead of seeking profits. At present, companies/organisations can send workers abroad when they meet criteria including to have legal capital of VNĐ 5 billion (USD217,400), have operation plans to send workers abroad and have a bank deposit of VNĐ 1 billion ($43,500 . The companies/organisations must have staff and facilities to train workers before sending them abroad. The leader of the companies/organisations must have a university degree and three years of experience… Read full this story
