International La Liga gets govt. green light to resume from June 8 The Saigon Times Sunday, May 24, 2020,09:58 (GMT+7) La Liga gets govt. green light to resume from June 8The Saigon Times Atletico Madrid’s Felipe in action with Sevilla’s Diego Carlos at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain March 7, 2020 – REUTERS BARCELONA (REUTERS) – Spanish soccer’s top flight division La Liga can return to action from June 8 after being disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday. All organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 although clubs in the top two divisions have since returned to group training. La Liga has yet to officially confirm a date on which it will resume, although its president Javier Tebas had said previously he hoped the season could do so from June 12. “We are very happy with the decision, but it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches… CSD (National Sports Council) and agents involved,” Tebas said on Twitter. “But it is very important to follow the health rules and that the evolution of the pandemic respects us. We cannot let our guard down.” Germany’s Bundesliga became the first major European soccer… Read full this story
- Game-changing ovarian cancer drug which extends survival by three years gets NHS green light
- Kiko, David Villa and Xavi named new ambassadors of La Liga
- Court again prevents La Liga game from being played in U.S.
- La Liga takes legal action over threats to Zozulya
- Twists, turns and tears for Girona on day of drama in La Liga survival fight
- La Liga: Real clear at the top after win at 10-man Celta
- Federation says La Liga game in US could hurt 2030 WCup bid
- El Olympique de Lyon celebra su conquista de la Liga de Campeones femenina
- El FC Barcelona visita al Olympique de Lyon en la Liga de Campeones
- Italia: se reunen las condiciones para un Gobierno de unión entre la Liga y el M5S
La Liga gets govt. green light to resume from June 8 have 322 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.