CSR Kindness amid Covid-19 pandemic The Saigon Times Friday, May 1, 2020,10:50 (GMT+7) Kindness amid Covid-19 pandemic The Saigon Times Representatives of The Saigon Times Group and the Hau Giang Women’s Union give a gift set to a beneficiary HCMC – The coronavirus pandemic has placed severe impacts on the livelihoods of many people, especially the poor and the vulnerable. Still, it has brought out the best in people. Across the country, numerous individuals and organizations are showing their kindness by sharing the burdens with those heavily affected by the virus, such as self-employed workers who are now mired in hardship and even unable to afford the cost of their daily meals or monthly home rent. Holding a strong community spirit, Saigon Times Group spares no efforts to lend a helping hand to needy people. Since early April, it has called on individuals and businesses to join the Saigon Times – Noi Vong Tay Lon program, with an aim to help mitigate the difficulties faced by those adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to its close connections with the business community, the group has successfully rallied support from generous donors, raising over VND520 million to date, and still counting, along with food and… Read full this story

