Edmund Malesky – Lead researcher Vietnam Provincial Competitiveness Index Even more surprisingly, considering the current global circumstances, the country managed to attract $8.6 billion in foreign investment during the first quarter of this year, which was nearly 80 per cent of the sum it attracted during the same period last year before the tremendous shocks to the global economy. Even rosier figures are expected for the rest of the year, now that the country has again opened its doors to economic activity. So what accounts for Vietnam’s remarkable success? Some analysts have pointed towards the government’s management of the pandemic, as well as efforts by multinationals to lower dependence of supply chains on China by diversifying to other markets. These are certainly true, but insufficient explanations. The resilience displayed in combating the virus has little do with investors’ long-term expectations of profitability in Vietnam, and many other countries were available for investors seeking to shift notes in their supply chains. A long-term analysis of the annual PCI-FDI survey of 1,583 enterprises between 2010-2019, which includes firms from 52 countries investing in 21 Vietnamese cities and provinces, points to three governance trends. These trends underpin current international optimism about Vietnam’s business… Read full this story

Keys to nation’s investment optimism have 285 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.