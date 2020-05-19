International ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-level players The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,15:59 (GMT+7) ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-level playersThe Saigon Times A logo is seen at the entrance to the International Tennis Federation headquarters in London, Britain January 18, 2016 – PHOTO: REUTERS MUMBAI (REUTERS) – The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said it is working on additional measures, including a new relief fund, to support lower-ranked professionals who have been left in the lurch due to coronavirus-led lockdowns. The professional tennis season was halted in early March and will remain shut until at least the end of July due to travel restrictions that numerous countries have implemented to contain the spread of the virus. Earlier this month, the ITF, ATP, WTA and the governing bodies of the four Grand Slams raised over US$6 million to help about 800 lower-ranked players who depend solely on tournament winnings earn a living. The ITF World Tennis Tour consists of lower-rung tournaments and serves as a transition circuit between the junior and senior games, allowing more professionals to make money as well as improve their rankings to qualify for the men’s ATP Tour or the women’s WTA… Read full this story
