International IOC expects costs of up to US$800 million for delayed Tokyo Games The Saigon Times Friday, May 15, 2020,08:42 (GMT+7) IOC expects costs of up to US$800 million for delayed Tokyo GamesThe Saigon Times A passerby wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks past a screen displaying logos of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan March 19, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS TOKYO (REUTERS) – The International Olympic Committee expects to bear costs of up to US$800 million for its part in the organisation of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now due to be staged next year, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. In March, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government decided to delay the Games, which were due to start this July, for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 300,000 people worldwide. “We anticipate we will have to bear costs of up to US$800 million for our part and responsibilities in the organisation of the postponed Games Tokyo 2020,” Bach told a conference call at the end of the IOC’s executive board meeting. He said out of the amount that would be set aside US$650 million… Read full this story

IOC expects costs of up to US$800 million for delayed Tokyo Games have 289 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.