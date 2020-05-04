Initiatives that resonate with local communities

What potential does JERDE see in the Vietnamese real estate market? The rising real estate demand due to Vietnam’s booming middle class and fast urbanisation pace are great opportunities for JERDE. Between 2014 and 2019, the middle class doubled to 33 million people, making this segment a third of the population. This number is expected to continue to rise to 44 million in 2020 and 95 million in 2030. Vietnam’s urban population will rise 3.85 per cent every year until 2050, much higher than the ASEAN’s average rate of 2.1 per cent. Reputable Vietnamese real estate developers are seeking quality international planning and design firms such as JERDE to differentiate their products from their competitors. Vietnam is home to eight UNESCO world heritage sites. It is blessed with a unique blend of geographical and cultural diversity. This inherent physical and cultural condition provides many opportunities for development in Vietnam to embody its own specific form of urban growth. A form of urbanisation that ranges from the agrarian to the frenetic structure of cities based on marketplaces and motorcycles. JERDE would be privileged to help in contributing to the building of this vibrant community. What are JERDE’s targets in the Vietnamese… Read full this story

