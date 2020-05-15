Industrial park developers immune to Covid-19

An industry park in Ba Ria-Vung Tau. Industrial park infrastructure development companies have not been affected much by the Covid-19 outbreak. — Photo cafef.vn Industrial park infrastructure development companies continue to do well amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and the industrial property sector is expected to thrive since Viet Nam is considered among the most attractive investment destinations post-pandemic. Sonadezi Corporation, whose main businesses include industrial park infrastructure development and leasing, reported net revenues of VND1.078 trillion (US$46.5 million) and net profit after tax of nearly VND271 billion ($11.7 million) in the first quarter of the year, a year-on-year increase of 11 per cent and 51 per cent. Industrial park leasing accounted for the largest proportion of revenues – of over 27 per cent — with VND293 billion ($12.6 million), a year-on-year increase of 66 per cent. Long Hau Corporation, which owns Long Hau Industrial Park in Long An, reported an increase in both revenues and profits in the first quarter. Net revenue was VND206.4 billion ($8.9 million), up 19.7 per cent year-on-year, and gross profit was more than VND93.6 billion ($4.02 million), up 20.6 per cent. Revenues from infrastructure rent grew by 21 per cent to nearly VND159 billion, or… Read full this story

