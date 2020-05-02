Indonesia’s Consulate General sends thank-you letter to Soc Trang border guards ​

Indonesian sailors are treated at the medical centre in Vinh Chau town, Soc Trang province (Photo: VNA) – The Consulate General of Indonesia has sent a thank-you letter to the Border Guard Command of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang for rescuing five Indonesian citizens who drifted into waters off the local coast, Colonel Nguyen Triu Men from the Command said on May 2.rescue and repatriation of Indonesian Ship Crew of the sunken MV Jagat Raya,” wrote Consul General Hanif Salim. At 8am on April 27, the ship’s owner informed authorities that it had a problem with its engine and its cargo area was flooded with water, thus resquesting towage assistance. VNA

