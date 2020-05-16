Americas News In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen The Saigon Times Saturday, May 16, 2020,08:48 (GMT+7) In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopenThe Saigon Times A father teaches his son how to punch, as athletes practice boxing on an improvised basketball court amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Rocky Run Park in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 12, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United States. Construction and manufacturing facilities in five out of 10 New York state regions were given the green light to restart operations on Friday, although New York City, the country’s most populous city, remained under strict limits. Joe Dundon, whose construction business in Binghamton, New York, was able to start up again on Friday after shutting down in March, said he had a long backlog of kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects and several estimates lined up for Friday. “We are more than excited to get back to work,” he said. New… Read full this story

In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen have 289 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.