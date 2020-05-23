In climate change-hit Tiền Giang, rice farmers switch to fruits, vegetables

What was once a rice field in Tiền Giang Province is now a dragon fruit orchard. Many rice farmers in the province have switched to other crops from rice to adapt to climate change. – VNA/VNS Photo Minh Trí TIỀN GIANG – More rice farmers in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tiền Giang have switched to other crops as part of efforts to adapt to climate change. In Cai Lậy and Cái Bè districts in the upstream area of the Tiền River, a tributary of the Mekong, they either switched completely or rotated rice with other crops in the ongoing 2019 -20 dry season, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Cái Bè now uses more than 5,300ha of low-yield rice paddies to grow speciality fruits and rotates vegetables and rice on another 1,200ha. Phạm Văn Thanh, head of the Cái Bè Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development, said farmers had grown many high-value vegetables like bitter gourd, cucumber and onion. They have short growing periods and high yields, and require less water and offer higher profits than rice, according to Thanh. Farmers who grow vegetables in the two districts earn three to five… Read full this story

