Hundreds of Vietnamese citizen return home from Europe, US

Vietnamese citizens at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC on May 15 (local time). VNA/VNS Photo Đặng Huyền HÀ NỘI – More than 500 Vietnamese citizens have returned home from Europe and the United States on May 15 and 16, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On May 15 and 16, Vietnamese authorities and representative agencies in Europe, Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies worked together to bring back home nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens from Spain, Germany and Switzerland. The passengers included many children under 18 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, the sick, tourists, overseas students who finished their studies and those living in difficult circumstances. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, the countries in the region have restricted transport, so the Vietnam Airlines flight was arranged to land at two airports in Germany's Frankfurt and Spain's Madrid to receive as many Vietnamese citizens as possible. To conduct the flight, the Vietnamese foreign ministry, Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in Europe worked with domestic agencies and European authorities to assist the airline in completing procedures to bring home the citizens. Upon arriving at Đà Nẵng Airport in Đà Nẵng City, the passengers and cabin crew members were quarantined.

