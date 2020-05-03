Dr. Brian McNaull (left) and Dr. Mattias Larsson — Photo courtesy of Family Medical Practice By Dr. Mattias Larsson, Dr. Brian McNaull* Việt Nam has with the Covid-19 response shown an impressive determination to proactively protect community health through early detection and testing, contact tracing, quarantine, closure of schools and social distancing. This strategy has been very successful, as the pandemic has been spreading from neighbouring China to Europe, the US and globally. This effort has not been without sacrifices and costs, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has stated that Việt Nam has to “accept the sacrifice of economic interests to protect people’s health.” What if this determination could also be applied for other public health challenges in Việt Nam? We have already written about how these measures could inform the prevention of Hospital Acquired Infections with antibiotic resistant superbugs http://Việt Namnews.vn/life-style/653446/can-virus-offer-lessons-for-superbugs.html Have you ever woken up in the morning looking out on the haze, felt an itch in the throat and eyes, with a runny nose? This is how most people experience the arguably most urgent health disaster in Việt Nam – the effects of air pollution. Hà Nội last year ranked as the second most polluted city in Southeast Asia after… Read full this story

How to mitigate the health disaster of air pollution - can the successful Vietnamese Covid response teach us some lessons? have 337 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.