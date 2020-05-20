Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses

An older adult receives a health check-up at Thống Nhất Hospital in HCM City. — Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — HCM City and other localities in the south have recorded temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius in recent days, leading to more heat-related illnesses, especially among children and the elderly. Thống Nhất Hospital in HCM City reported a rise in the number of older adults seeking medical care for respiratory, mental, and digestive diseases this month. People with health conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes are at higher risk of heat stress during hot weather. Lê Kinh Hà, an elderly man from the city’s Gò Vấp District, visited the hospital because he could not sit comfortably during the hot weather. Phạm Thị Bích Thủy from Bình Phước Province said her daughter experienced headache, nausea and coughing for several days. Doctors at the Children Hospital No.1 said she was suffering from heat-related illness and advised her daughter to drink plenty of fluids and eat vegetables and fruits for daily meals. Phạm Văn Hoàng, head of the Children Hospital No.1’s examination department, said the hot weather had weakened children’s immune systems and increased the risk of illnesses such as lower and upper respiratory infections. During the hot weather, children should stay cool indoors, especially during the hottest part of the… Read full this story
- UK government urges social media users to report coronavirus quack cures and call out peddlers of fake news in private messages as part of a five-step plan to tackle misinformation
- The Latest: US Open tennis site to house temporary hospital
- Victoria doubles down on outdoor activity ban, latest coronavirus death linked to hospital cluster
- UK suffers record-breaking 563 coronavirus deaths and 4,324 cases in 24 hours - taking total number of victims to 2,352 with almost 30,000 Britons known to be infected
- Coronavirus latest: More than 500,000 cases as WHO says pandemic is 'accelerating at an exponential rate'
- World Health Organization to launch an official app on iOS and Android to provide information on the coronavirus pandemic and combat the spread of misinformation
- The crackdown may get tougher: As UK's coronavirus death toll jumps by 181 in a single day, even stricter social distancing measures may be put in place, warn Government advisers
- UK's coronavirus death toll leaps by 260 in a single day to hit 1,019: Britain suffers its worst day yet with huge spike in victims as more than 17,000 have now been infected
- Trump sets goal to re-open US economy by Easter
- They were healthy: 13 of the 260 who died in UK's blackest day so far in coronavirus crisis had no underlying health conditions
Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses have 438 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.