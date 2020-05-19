Tourism Hospitality among slowest industries to fully recover after Covid-19 By Minh Tuan Tuesday, May 19, 2020,07:22 (GMT+7) Hospitality among slowest industries to fully recover after Covid-19By Minh Tuan The buffet counter at a hotel in HCMC – PHOTO: MINH TUAN HCMC – Hospitality was among the first industries in Vietnam to be hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and will likely be among the slowest to fully recover, according to market researcher Savills. All categories of the industry have been affected, from hotels, restaurant chains and airlines to small family-owned restaurants and accommodations. Vietnam has been successful in containing Covid-19 and the recent reopening of its restaurants, coffee shops and hotels has given the country a headstart over other countries. However, hospitality is seeing a careful recovery, while owners are still trying to understand the new normal and how long it will be before demand returns to pre-crisis levels. So far, strategies adopted by restaurants and hotels have involved slowdowns or closures to cut costs, the retention of key personnel and preparations for reopening. This has helped overcome the short-term drop in revenues. Although many of them have reopened, a full recovery is still a long way off, and they are currently relying mainly… Read full this story

