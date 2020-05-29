Asia News Hong Kong government warns removing U.S. special status is ‘double-edged sword’ The Saigon Times Friday, May 29, 2020,12:41 (GMT+7) Hong Kong government warns removing U.S. special status is ‘double-edged sword’The Saigon Times Pro-democracy demonstrators hold papers with U.S. national flags during a protest against Beijing’s plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 28, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS HONG KONG (REUTERS) – Hong Kong told the United States to keep out of the internal debate over new national security laws being imposed by China, and warned that withdrawal of the financial hub’s special status under U.S. law could backfire on the U.S. economy. U.S. President Donald Trump is due to announce later on Friday his response to the Chinese parliament’s advancement of security legislation for Hong Kong, which many lawyers, diplomats and investors fear could erode the city’s freedoms. The former British colony has been wracked by civil unrest amid fears Beijing is curbing the high degree of autonomy it has enjoyed under a “one country, two systems” formula put in place when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. “Any sanctions are a double-edged sword that will not only harm the interests of Hong Kong but also significantly… Read full this story

