Honda import strategy unable to avail of fee cuts, photo AFP Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to slash registration fees for locally-manufactured vehicles, which could represent up to 12 per cent of the vehicle cost, to work up purchasing interest that has been languishing during the COVID-19 outbreak. The registration fee cut, valid until the end of 2020, is not applied for imported vehicles. This will create advantages for domestically produced vehicles as well as help customers save thousands of dollars. In the list of 154 models subject to registration fee adjustment under Decision No.452/QD-BTC effective from April 3 on adjusting registration fees for automobiles and motorbikes, registration fees for passenger cars or cars with less than nine seats were 12 per cent in eight provinces and cities (Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Haiphong, Lao Cai, Cao Bang, Lang Son, Son La, and Can Tho), while it is 11 per cent in Ha Tinh and 10 per cent in Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, and other cities. The charge is now 7.2 per cent for a pickup truck in the first group of cities/provinces, 6.6 per cent in Ha Tinh, and 6 per cent in other cities. After years of… Read full this story

