Nation Hoa Binh court sentences 15 in exam fraud The Saigon Times Friday, May 22, 2020,07:57 (GMT+7) Hoa Binh court sentences 15 in exam fraud The Saigon Times Defendants at the court on May 21 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The People’s Court of Hoa Binh Province on May 21 sentenced 15 people involving in an exam fraud at the 2018 national high school examination, in which 65 students had their scores raised so they could graduate high school and enter universities or colleges.. The defendants were charged with abusing their power and position while on duty to alter the scores in 165 answer sheets of the students. Nguyen Quang Vinh, former head of the Division of Examination and Quality Management under the provincial Department of Education and Training, was identified as head of the ring. He was sentenced to eight years in jail for abusing power while on duty. Khuong Ngoc Chat, former head of the Internal Political Security Division under the provincial Department of Public Security, Diep Thi Hong Lien, former vice head of the Testing and Quality Assurance Division under the provincial Department of Education and Training, and Nguyen Khac Tuan, a staff member of the unit, were sentenced to six, three and… Read full this story

Hoa Binh court sentences 15 in exam fraud have 298 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.