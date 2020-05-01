Ho Chi Minh Campaign: Liberation Army tightens blockade around Saigon, ready for final battle

To the East of Saigon, our forces, with Army Corp 4 as the core force, restlessly and vigorously attacked the adversary units stationed at Bien Hoa Airport and the Headquarters of the III Corps Tactical Zone. On the early morning of April 29, the adversary had to evacuate aircraft from Bien Hoa Airport to Tan Son Nhat Airport and moved the Headquarters of the III Corps Tactical Zone to Go Vap, near downtown Saigon. From the Southeast, our Infantry Division 3, which was attached to Army Corps 2, launched strong attacks on Ba Ria Town and Vung Tau City. At 4 p.m. on April 29, all of Vung Tau City was liberated. Tanks and infantry troops attack the adversary’s Dong Du Military Base (Cu Chi), backing our troops to attack Tan Son Nhat Airport and Headquarters of the Joint General Staff of the Saigon Army (Photo taken by Le Trung Hung at Vietnam News Agency) Meanwhile, three penetration elements of Infantry Division 304 successfully thrust into Saigon and opened fire on several targets of the Saigon Government. At 10 a.m., forces of the division destroyed the adversary’s military base of Nuoc Trong and controlled its neighborhoods. In the face of… Read full this story
