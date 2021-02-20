Nation Higher birth rate to foster national work force The Saigon Times Sunday, May 17, 2020,10:23 (GMT+7) Higher birth rate to foster national work forceThe Saigon Times Among the measures to be taken will be the creation of conditions for mothers to give birth to two children, encouragement to couples who get married earlier and housing incentives for newlyweds – PHOTO: LE MINH KHUE Vietnam is making a U-turn in her population policy. Incentives will thus be given to encourage couples to give birth to more children in line with the Government’s effort to improve the quality of the national work force. Nguyen Van Man, 37, is a civil servant living in District 10, HCMC. His wife is also a State employee. Man and his wife’s total monthly income from their main jobs is VND16 million (approximately US$670). Man also moonlights to earn an extra VND4 million. Each month the couple spends VND7 million paying the installment plan for their house, VND5 million for food and drink, and VND2 million for transport fees, including fuel for their motorbikes. Man and his wife’s only child, a four-year-old, requires the couple to pay VND6 million for the fee of the kid’s school, a privately owned kindergarten…. Read full this story

Higher birth rate to foster national work force have 403 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.