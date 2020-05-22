Nation Heat waves break multiple records over past 60 years The Saigon Times Friday, May 22, 2020,21:38 (GMT+7) Heat waves break multiple records over past 60 yearsThe Saigon Times Vietnamese people wear face masks and long shirts to protect themselves from the scorching heat – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Temperatures measured on May 21 in the northernmost province of Lao Cai, the capital city of Hanoi and other localities broke many records. Luu Minh Hai, director of the Lao Cai Meteorological and Hydrometeorological Station, stated that the heat in Lao Cai City had reached 41.8 degrees Celsius, the highest level seen in the last 64 years, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. The previous record was 41 degrees Celsius, hitting the city on May 22, 1957; June 7, 2003; and June 4, 2017. Meanwhile, the heat wave in Ha Dong District of Hanoi City reached 40.9 degrees Celsius, the highest level in the month of May for the last 59 years. In May 2019, temperatures reached 40.1 degrees Celsius. In other localities in the north and central coastal regions, the heat waves were recorded at 37-41 degrees Celsius. The record heat waves are flowing from the west to the southwest, according to the National Center for… Read full this story

