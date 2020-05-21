Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus

National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control convened a meeting on Thursday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, has now been deemed to be coronavirus-free, and the health ministry is considering the option of bringing him back to the UK for further care depending on his condition. Assoc. Prof. Lương Ngọc Khuê, Director of the Medical Examination and Treatment Management Department under the health ministry, made the announcement at Thursday’s meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The 43-year-old British pilot working for national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, identified as the country’s Patient No. 91, has tested negative six times for the novel strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. A sample of the virus taken from the patient and cultivated in the HCM City Pasteur Institute shows that he has developed immunity and won’t get reinfected by the virus. Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City has received the patient from the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, where he has been treated since he was confirmed to be positive for the virus in mid-March, to continue providing intensive care, treat his underlying conditions, and manage the infections. The patient will receive frequent consultations from… Read full this story

