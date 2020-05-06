HDBank joins Contour network to improve Letters of Credit issuance

HDBank is the first Vietnamese bank to join Contour’s blockchain-based network for the issuance of Letters of Credit HDBank is the latest financial institution to join Contour, becoming the first bank in Vietnam to be part of the company’s trade finance network. This offers an opportunity for Vietnamese corporates to take advantage of the online negotiation and streamlined management of Letters of Credit with counterparties in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. Built on R3’s Corda, Contour’s network is focused on overhauling the Letter of Credit (LC) issuance process. LCs are traditionally paper-based, time consuming to process, and costly to deal with. By digitising LCs on a blockchain network, the processing time and cost involved will be significantly reduced. With the current socio-economic climate, the need for further efficiency in the market has grown even more apparent. Carl Wegner, CEO of Contour, said, “The focus of our network has always been to establish a neutral platform that all different types of banks and corporates can use for trade finance transactions. To fully unlock the potential of what enterprise blockchain can bring to trade finance, banks and corporates need to be able to collaborate and forge new connections. That… Read full this story

