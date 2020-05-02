HCMC HCMC’s condo building lockdown lifted The Saigon Times Saturday, May 2, 2020,17:25 (GMT+7) HCMC’s condo building lockdown liftedThe Saigon Times The apartment building at 1A-1B Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC’s District 1 is under lockdown on April 30 – PHOTO: CATPHCM HCMC – Authorities of HCMC’s District 1 have lifted the lockdown on an apartment building at 1A-1B on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street as 92 people in close contact with a recovered Covid-19 case that retested positive have returned negative test results. The 92nd case, who lives in Block B2 of the building and returned to Vietnam from France, tested positive for the coronavirus on April 29 after recovery, prompting local authorities to lock down the building to take samples from those with potential exposure to the patient and disinfect the area. The patient was sent to Cu Chi field hospital in the city for treatment. According to a representative of the district, some 32 people from 11 households who share the same story with the patient and some other families on the first floor are still self-quarantining. Da Kao Ward is calling for food donations to the households. “The 92nd patient contacted no one at the building during the quarantine period…. Read full this story

HCMC’s condo building lockdown lifted have 288 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.