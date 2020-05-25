HCMC HCMC quarantines 303 people from Europe The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,13:05 (GMT+7) HCMC quarantines 303 people from EuropeThe Saigon Times Passengers from Europe arrive at Tan Son Nhat International Airport – PHOTO: HCMC CDC HCMC – The health authority of HCMC has sent 303 people arriving from Europe to the city’s quarantine centers to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2. Among them, three people suffering from cancer and heart diseases were put in quarantine at a hospital. All the passengers entered Vietnam through the Tan Son Nhat airport in HCMC on May 24, Nguyen Hong Tam, director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed on May 25. One of them is a foreigner and the rest are Vietnamese citizens. They live in different European countries but flew to Vietnam from the Netherlands with a stopover in France. According to new regulations in the city, all passengers arriving in HCMC will be tested four times during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period. Share with your friends:
- People's Vote march: 200 coaches heading to London, organisers say
- 25MILLION people will be offered the flu jab this winter as ALL children in primary school are included in national scheme for first time amid fears huge outbreak from Australia is on the way to the UK
- Peoples in charge at 3M Championship
- Europe not on Butcher’s mind
- Ancelotti: PSG goal to dominate Europe
- Column: Grim Europe needed Ryder Cup pick-me-up
- Neymar set to become latest attraction in Europe
- Stern predicts NBA will be in Europe
- USA vs. Europe didn’t end with the Ryder Cup
- Games that count the next step in Europe for NBA
HCMC quarantines 303 people from Europe have 263 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.