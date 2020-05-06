Investment HCMC moves closer to smart city model The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 6, 2020,07:27 (GMT+7) HCMC moves closer to smart city modelThe Saigon Times An aerial view of downtown HCMC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC is moving toward becoming a smart city, the city’s chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper on the sidelines of a meeting on May 5. Phong noted that the smart city model is an initiative that the city has been working out for the past two years, with significant successes recorded in the first phase, which runs from 2017 until the end of 2020. The city has laid the groundwork for four main pillars of a smart city: a shared database and open data ecosystem, a smart city operating center, a center for socioeconomic forecasts and simulation, and a center for information safety. The shared database of the city has been put into operation at Quang Trung Software City in District 12. The database integrates data from the city’s agencies and departments, which cover multiple sectors, from foreign investment to public investment, education, healthcare and cadastre. The city has also launched a shared database portal at https://data.hochiminhcity.gov.vn. The smart city operating center is located at… Read full this story

