Hanoi youth union holds program for its members

The program is an annual event of the chapter in order to promote its members’ role in and awareness of supporting needy young workers and joining hands to improve the public health. Presenting gifts to needy workers and children During the event, the organizing panel presented gifts (each package includes 1 VND million in cash and gifts worth VND 500,000) to 30 young workers and their children in need, granted free food to young workers (totaling two tons of rice, 15,000 eggs, 500kg of vegetable, 15,000 bottles of soft drinks, and 500 bottles of cooking oil), built a playground for local children, and provided free health checkups to 500 young workers. In addition, in response to the festive day, the chapter, in coordination with hospitals and medical centers in 30 districts and towns in the capital city, provided free health checkups and medicines, face masks and food to needy people in the areas. Besides, they also organized blood donation programs and nutrition consultations for pupils at local kindergartens and primary schools. Translated by Khanh Ngan

