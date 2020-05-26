Hanoi authorities have warned about a dengue outbreak in coming months. Dengue outbreaks detected in HCM City Up to 137 patients have been admitted to the hospitals across Hanoi so far this year. Most of the patients are in crowded residential areas or with underdeveloped infrastructure. Locations with a fast-growing outbreak are Khanh Ha Commune in Thuong Tin District and Thanh Thuy Commune in Thanh Oai District. Khong Minh Tuan, deputy head of Hanoi Centre for Disease Control, said the number of dengue fever cases as of now was 45% lower than the previous year. However, as summer has come, the number of cases will peak. Vietnam often has over 100,000 dengue fever cases each year. 2019 has the highest number of cases in the past 32 years with 320,331 cases and 53 fatalities. Hanoi had 12,255 cases in 2019, mostly in the inner districts or suburban districts. In order to minimise the outbreak, Hanoi authorities will send employees to kill larvae and spray chemicals to kill mosquitoes in high-risk areas or areas with dengue fever patients. Localities authorities must also set up teams to monitor the situation and kill mosquitoes. There’s still no vaccine for dengue fever. The Ministry… Read full this story

Hanoi dengue outbreak warning have 295 words, post on dtinews.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.