Tourism Halong Bay to reopen after seven-week shutdown By Dao Loan Friday, May 1, 2020,12:40 (GMT+7) Halong Bay to reopen after seven-week shutdown By Dao Loan A view of Halong Bay in Quang Ninh Province, which is set to reopen on May 4 – PHOTO: QUY THANH HCMC – Halong Bay in Quang Ninh Province, a World Heritage-listed site and the country’s leading tourist destination, will reopen on May 4 after being closed for over seven weeks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Halong Bay Management Board on April 30 announced that it will launch a series of activities to welcome visitors to the bay from May 4. The board, however, noted that to guarantee the safety of tourists and employees and to follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, all tourism staff and travelers in Halong Bay must regularly clean their hands with sanitizer, wear face masks and maintain a safe physical distance from each other. Earlier, on March 12, Halong Bay had been shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Halong Bay attracts millions of holidaymakers each year and boasts a fleet of 500 vessels for tourists. Pham Ha, chief executive officer of Luxury… Read full this story

