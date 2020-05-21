With a capacity of 8,560 TEUs and a length of 316 meters, the ship is one of the 11 super-vessels of a joint venture of Chinese Taiwan’s Yang Ming, Japan’s ONE, Germany’s LIoyd, and HMM from the Republic of Korea. It operates routes from the Northern and Southern regions of Vietnam to the West Coast of the U.S. The vessel at Tan Can-Hai Phong Int’l Container Terminal TC-HICT is a joint venture of the Tan Cang Saigon (Saigon Newport) Corporation, MOL Shipping and the Itochu Group from Japan, and Wan Hai Lines Ltd. from Taiwan (China). Commencing its operations on May 13, 2018, TC-HICT includes two 750-meter-long container piers and is the first deep-water port in the key Northern economic region. The port can accommodate vessels of up to 12,000 TEUs and ensure a cargo load of 1.1 million TEUs each year. TC-HICT currently provides eight direct service routes a week, including three trans-Pacific routes, two to India, and three intra-Asia routes for Vietnam’s exports and imports. Translated by Lam Anh

Hai Phong international seaport receives super-heavy vessel have 270 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.