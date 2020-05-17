Hà Nội farmer with a deep love for Uncle Hồ

Trần Văn Cao, 85, a farmer with his love and respect to President Hồ Chí Minh has spent about 50 years of life collecting photos and documents about life and career of the President. VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Thuận By Đinh Thuận HÀ NỘI The small house in the small village looks like any other on the outskirts of Hà Nội, but what’s inside is astounding. Owned by Trần Văn Cao, an old farmer in Đại Phẩm Village of the capital’s Chương Mỹ District, about 20km from the city centre, the house is locally known as a museum with hundreds of photos and items about President Hồ Chí Minh. The farmer made one room into an exhibition centre called ‘Uncle Hồ’s memorial hall’ after spending 30 years researching and collecting more than 300 photos and stories about President Hồ’s life and career. Cao, 85, a rustic man with boundless affection for the late President was thrilled to discuss his collection. “They are really unforgettable memories. Wherever I go and whatever I do, I always try to focus on looking for documents and photos of Uncle Hồ. I also tried to learn about his life and career through books, newspapers and TV programmes. This helps me trace the materials for… Read full this story

