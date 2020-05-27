Ha Giang signs strategic cooperation framework for 2020-2025 period with WB

Under the new framework, the WB in Vietnam will partner with the Ha Giang authorities to develop green and sustainable tourism, transportation infrastructure and health care, as well as supply water to residents in Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark. Speaking at the signing ceremony, WB Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dione suggested the province use practical solutions to implement projects for key infrastructure, transport, running water, environment hygiene, energy, start-ups and business. At the signing ceremony He hoped that Ha Giang, as a poor province, will pool public consensus and involvement in building transportation infrastructure, developing tourism and agriculture, and improving local livelihoods. He also pledged that the WB will stand side by side with the locality during its development. For his part, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Dang Quoc Khanh said the signing will lift bilateral ties to a strategic level during 2020-2025. Ha Giang has implemented nine projects funded by the WB at a total cost of over VND 1.991 trillion during the 2011-2020 period, four of them have been put into use and the remaining are underway. Source: Nhandan Translated by Trung Thanh

