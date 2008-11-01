Ong Tao’s Kitchen (02-11-2008) Grilled Lamb Chops with executive chef Pham Quoc Vu of Barbecue Garden Restaurant in HCM City Chef Vu says that unlike others, this grilled dish is a delicate mix of Vietnamese and Western flavours. Though it is similar to dishes prepared in a Vietnamese style, the flavour is different because of the added sesame oil. Ingredients: serves one Lamp chop with bone: 100g (one piece) Knorr or monosodium glutamate: 1g Oregano leaf: 3g Salt and pepper: to taste Sesame oil:1/3 tsp Lemon: 1 slice Salad with vinegar Greens: four leaves Tomato: 2 slices Onion: 3 or 4 slices Vinegar:2tbsp Sugar: 2g Sesame oil:2tsp Salt and black pepper to taste Method: Lamb chop Wash the lamb chop and set aside to drain. Then rub wih a slice of lemon to make the lamb chop softer. Marinate the lamb chop with salt, pepper and sesame oil then set aside for 20 minutes. Grill the lamb chop over the charcoal fire or grill. Turn frequently to prevent burning and constantly brush with cooking oil. Grill the lamb until it turns golden brown. Garnish: Put the lamb chop on an oval dish, garnish with greens and tomato. Serve with salad…

