Grab Food makes up 79 per cent of the Vietnamese food delivery market. — Photo Grab Grab Food is the most popular food delivery application in Viet Nam with 79 per cent market share, a report by Q&Me, an online market research service, revealed. Now ranked second with 56 per cent, followed by Go Food (41 per cent), Bacmin (15 per cent) and Loship (12 per cent). Q&Me has recently released a survey on the increasing food delivery demand after the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was conducted among 840 respondents in HCM City and Ha Noi last month. Food delivery services in Viet Nam increased in popularity due to the social isolation measures imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the report. Seventy-six per cent of respondents used food delivery services, out of which 24 per cent are new users who started to use food delivery services for the first time due to COVID-19. Among existing users, 70 per cent have increased food delivery usage in the last 60 days, probably due to the pandemic. As per the ordering method, delivery apps are the most popular. While users in HCM City use apps more, Hanoians have a higher ratio of social… Read full this story

Grab Food takes biggest bite of food delivery in Viet Nam: survey have 287 words, post on bizhub.vn at May 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.