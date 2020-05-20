Grab committed to tax obligations

Authorities have had to concoct regulations for more modern services such as Grab. Photo Le Toan In the past few years, the ride-hailing market in Vietnam has seen substantial growth, which has drawn certain attention to Vietnamese tax authorities who have been developing their viewpoint on taxation mechanisms in order to implement tax collection from tech-based drivers for income generated from the new business model in Vietnam. On behalf of the tech-based drivers who earn more than VND100 million ($4,350) annually, Singapore-backed Grab Vietnam has charged 4.5 per cent of the earnings for their tax obligation since the end of last August, following Document No.384/TCT-TNCN outlining the tax policy for Grab’s business operations. Those include 3 per cent VAT and 1.5 per cent personal income tax. While its tax duty in the nation has been at prolonged unease due a lack of frameworks for new kinds of business such as ride-hailing, that Grab is on the side of the drivers to carry out their tax liabilities has raised anguish on whether the firm takes advantage of their taxes to perform another purpose. Regarding the issue, a representative of Grab Vietnam asserted to VIR that it always obeys local regulations during… Read full this story

